Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STWO opened at $9.99 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.