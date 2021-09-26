Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 106,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,486,991 shares.The stock last traded at $20.97 and had previously closed at $21.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Under Armour by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

