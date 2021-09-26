Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.91. Approximately 257,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,145,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

