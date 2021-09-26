Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. 29,458,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,185,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

