TWO (NYSE:TWOA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO (NYSE:TWOA) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TWOA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. TWO has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

