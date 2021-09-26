Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Capitalization Hits $64,300.94

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $64,300.94 and $2,128.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00056883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00133024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043906 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

