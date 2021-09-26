Tseli Lily Yang Sells 5,976 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89.

PINS stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 293,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

