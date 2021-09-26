TrueFlip (TFL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $83,318.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $83,318.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 93.6% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00128573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043325 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

