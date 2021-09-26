TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $42.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TRIP opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

