Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873 over the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

