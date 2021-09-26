Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $34.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

