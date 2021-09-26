Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 117.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth $245,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have commented on BXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

