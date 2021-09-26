Toronto Dominion Bank Has $46,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

NYSE VALE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.