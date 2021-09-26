Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

TMP opened at $78.44 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

