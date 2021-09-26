Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 82,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.94. 1,083,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,496. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

