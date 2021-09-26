Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

