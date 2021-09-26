Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 156,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,075. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,774.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

