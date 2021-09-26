Think Childcare Group (TNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 539.82.

Get Think Childcare Group alerts:

Think Childcare Group Company Profile

Think Childcare Group provides childcare services under the Nido brand in Australia. The company offers full or part-time care services for babies, toddlers, and young children. It owns and manages approximately 78 centers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Drummoyne, Australia.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Think Childcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Think Childcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.