TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Trading Down 8.3%

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 45,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 19,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

