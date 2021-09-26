The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.80. 746,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,629. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.75.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

