The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 34,705 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Visa were worth $760,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $231.59. 6,461,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

