The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,799,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.23% of Waste Connections worth $858,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. The stock had a trading volume of 594,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

