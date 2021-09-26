The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $601.33 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Abbott Laboratories worth $601,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.37. 3,045,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

