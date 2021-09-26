The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,298,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 348,024 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.1% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,415,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 765,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 77,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

