The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 588,488 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.94% of Cadence Design Systems worth $356,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 882,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $168.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.71.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,364 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

