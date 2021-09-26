The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.59. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

