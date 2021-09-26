The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €800.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €721.17 ($848.43).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

MC stock opened at €642.90 ($756.35) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of €658.20 and a 200-day moving average of €636.59.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.