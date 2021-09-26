The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.44 ($160.51).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €217.40 ($255.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of €201.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €173.31. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €235.60 ($277.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

