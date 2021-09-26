The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

GPS stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,485. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

