The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,601,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,991,163 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $480,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 561,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,577,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after acquiring an additional 178,287 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. 6,437,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,515. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

