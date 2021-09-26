The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $834.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $11.10 on Tuesday, hitting $514.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.09 and a 200 day moving average of $935.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $508.50 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

