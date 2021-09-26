The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 184,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,676. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.