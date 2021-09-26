The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 184,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,676. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

