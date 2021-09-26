TerraVest Industries Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:TVK opened at C$23.74 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The stock has a market cap of C$417.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.77.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

