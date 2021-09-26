TerraVest Industries Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
TSE:TVK opened at C$23.74 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The stock has a market cap of C$417.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.77.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
