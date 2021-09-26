TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.0194

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $751,838.98 and approximately $62,960.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00257472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00120662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00154753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000933 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.