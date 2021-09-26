Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,670,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

TME opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

