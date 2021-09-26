TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $29.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 729,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

