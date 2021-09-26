TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post sales of $745.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.19 million. TEGNA reported sales of $738.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 366,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 99,292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 94,328 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

