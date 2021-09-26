Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.06.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$34.25. The company has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.98.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

