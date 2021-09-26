Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$39.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

