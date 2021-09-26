TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $72.54 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.88.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $30,760,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

