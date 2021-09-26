Tacita Capital Inc Invests $51,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

BSX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

