Tacita Capital Inc Has $819,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 288,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,766. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.