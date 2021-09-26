Tacita Capital Inc Has $448,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,238,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.20. 2,366,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

