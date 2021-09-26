Tacita Capital Inc Has $244,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $52,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 6,781,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

