Tacita Capital Inc Buys 970 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.77. 793,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

