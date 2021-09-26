Tacita Capital Inc Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up approximately 1.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.