T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $160.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.92.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.38. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

