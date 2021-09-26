Systematic Financial Management LP Buys New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $117.47 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

