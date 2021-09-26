Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The Andersons in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $30.16 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

