Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 74,000 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signify Health by 21.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Signify Health by 137.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 28.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

SGFY stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

